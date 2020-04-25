The Louisiana Department of Health reports 448 completed coronavirus tests with 92 confirmed cases in the parish, down from 93 confirmed cases yesterday.
This confirms what West Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks - LDH test numbers are not an accurate reflection of the number of parish residents who have been tested.
Today is also the first time the parish has seen a decrease in the number of confirmed cases. Yesterday, LDH began reporting presumed recoveries which have now reached 14,927.
Before today, LDH reported COVID-19 cases by parish of residence while it reported on tests by the parish where those tests are administered. Because there are no drive-thru testing facilities in West Baton Rouge, only medical offices which may send tests to commercial labs, a vast majority of the tests completed by residents of the parish were counted in other parishes.
The Department did this because it was based on data received from commercial labs, but this made it harder to understand the full picture of what COVID-19 testing capacity looked like across the state.
LDH has designed a rigorous method for reporting commercial tests by parish of residence. If it is unclear what the parish of residence is for a person tested, LDH will cross reference using Medicaid information and if that doesn't work then it will consult LexisNexis.
Up until now, this was a manual process. Taking the time to do this comprehensive review allowed the LDH team to put into place the algorithm to shift from commercial tests reported to commercial tests performed because this is a more meaningful indicator. In making this shift there is a discrepancy of about 35,000 tests. Updated commercial testing data is now on the dashboard.
This update does not impact the positive case count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.