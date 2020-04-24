The Louisiana Department of Health reports 26,140 cases of coronavirus across the state with 14,927 "presumed recovered" as of Friday. The recovery count is the latest addition to its daily reporting dashboard.
A person is presumed recovered under two conditions - if a person tested positive more than 14 days ago and is not in the hospital or reported dead or, when hospital status is unknown, it has been more than 21 days since a patient was tested and they are not dead.
LDH reports 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish, a modest increase from the 90 reported over the past three days. Since March 23, 16 West Baton Rouge residents have died of COVID-19 - seven were residents of the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen facility.
COVID-19 is killing black men in West Baton Rouge more disproportionately than any other group. According to data compiled from reports provided by the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, half of the parish's reported COVID-19 deaths have been black men. Further, 75 percent of the people who have died of COVID-19 in the parish were black, despite making up only 39.4 percent of the parish's population, according to Census data.
Local data also shows that people older than 60 are more susceptible to dying of COVID-19, which echoes national data.
The youngest West Baton Rouge resident to die of COVID-19 was a 56-year-old woman.
The parish has seen a modest uptick in reported tests over the past week, which are now up to 70.
Census Tract data provided by LDH shows Front Brusly and parts of Addis that border along Iberville parish still have the highest number of cases in the parish, fitting in the range of 21 - 50. The remaining four tracts in the parish have between 6 - 20 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Iberville Parish has 339 confirmed cases with 25 reported COVID-19 deaths, according to LDH. Iberville Parish has approximately 7,000 more residents than West Baton Rouge, according to Census data.
