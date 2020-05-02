The Louisiana Department of Health reports 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Twenty parish residents have died of COVID-19 since March 23, according to the WBR Coroner's Office. Twelve were residents of the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
Statewide, there are 29,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus, or about 0.6 percent of the state's population are infected. LDH also reports 170,000 tests completed, or just over 3.5 percent of the population.
The number of COVID-19 deaths is now up to 1,950 with an additional 43 probably COVID-19 deaths.
LDH also reports 578 completed tests by parish residents. Using this data, approximately 19 percent of the West Baton Rouge residents tested have tested positive, which is slightly higher than the statewide positive test rate of approximately 17 percent.
