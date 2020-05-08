The Louisiana Department of Health reports 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge, an increase of one after two days of the count remaining stagnant at 118.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has not reported a COVID-19 death of a resident since Tuesday, May 5.
The number of reported tests by parish residents increased by two to 673.
LDH reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 203 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of the lowest daily increases in the case count since March.
