The Louisiana Department of Health reports 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge parish. To date, 967 COVID-19 tests have been completed by parish residents.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office does not report any additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row.
The parish will host a third COVID-19 testing site on Monday, May 18 at the Addis Community Center beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.