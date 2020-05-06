The Louisiana Department of Health reports 118 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish and 30,399 across the state.
More than 650 residents have been tested and about 18 percent have tested positive, according to LDH data.
Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes are still the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic with 464 deaths in Orleans, 387 in Jefferson and 165 in EBR and more than 15,000 cases between the three of them.
The state is beginning to see the number of hospitalized and ventilated COVID-19 patients level out, as it has shown an overall decrease since April 21.
