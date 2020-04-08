The Louisiana Department of Health reports 54 cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish and now reports nine of the 10 deaths reported by the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has not reported any additional deaths today.
The statewide death toll increased by 70 for the second day in a row, bringing it up to 652. The parishes with the most deaths reported are Orleans (208), Jefferson (149), St. John the Baptist (35), East Baton Rouge (33) and Caddo (25).
Within nursing homes, 557 patients have been reported to have COVID-19. Among nursing home residents 130 deaths have been reported.
"These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19," LDH said in a statement released Wednesday.
There is a glimmer of encouragement in the data, though - the number of reported patients in hospitals and on ventilators dipped.
LDH reports 1,983 hospitalized patients, down from the 1,996 reported yesterday and 490 patients on ventilators, down from the 519 reported yesterday. The number of hospital patients hit a peak yesterday and the number of patients on ventilators hit a peak of 571 on April 4.
Testing numbers continue to climb - now up to more than 84,000 completed. Louisiana now has the highest test rate per capita in the nation.
New data released by LDH shows the virus was more widespread than testing originally showed - something local leaders have insisted for weeks.
The data shows that on March 26, the earliest date for which data is available, 12,138 people reported COVID-19 symptoms but only 2,305 statewide cases were confirmed.
The following facilities are currently conducting COVID-19 testing in the Greater Baton Rouge Area:
*All testing requires a physicians order*
Baton Rouge General - Mid City Campus
3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
12:30pm-2pm, Monday, Wednesday, Friday
St. Elizabeth Hospital - OLOL Ascension
1125 Louisiana 30 W, Gonzales
1pm-3pm, M-F
Woman's Center for Wellness
9637 Jefferson Hwy #2632, Baton Rouge
Testing available for women in their 3rd trimester and present symptoms of the virus. Testing requires a doctor's order.
Pointe Coupee General Hospital
2202 False River Dr, New Roads
1pm-3pm, M-F
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.