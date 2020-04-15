The Louisiana Department of Health reports 78 positive cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish and 21,951 across the state.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has reported additional COVID-19 deaths in the parish today - keeping the death toll at 11.
Statewide, 1,103 people have dies of COVID-19 - an increase of 90 deaths from yesterday's report. Those people did not necessarily die within the 24-hour reporting period but are now being reported.
West Baton Rouge continues to lag in testing numbers - which remain at 49 for the second day after increasing by just two tests in three days.
Local officials say this is likely caused by a hold up in data being reported to LDH by testing facilities.
LDH currently reports 56 cases and one death as "parish under investigation."
