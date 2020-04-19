The Louisiana Department of Health reports 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish as the statewide total rises to 23,928.
Yesterday, the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reported two deaths - a 64-year-old man and a 67-year-old man both died of COVID-19 over the past two days. Both were residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen, according to records obtained from the Coroner's Office.
The parish is currently graded a D+ by Unacast for its adherence to social distancing and stay home guidelines.
