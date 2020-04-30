The Louisiana Department of Health reports 98 cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge and 28,001 across the state.
The number of reported cases have begun a steady upward creep after remaining stagnant for a few days.
As of April 26, LDH reports 17,303 presumed recoveries and 1,862 deaths with an additional 43 probably deaths.
LDH also reports 521 completed tests by parish residents and more than 160,000 completed statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.