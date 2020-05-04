The Louisiana Department of Health reports 111 cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish and 22 COVID-19 deaths of parish residents.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed the two deaths but additional information is not currently available.
There are 29,673 cases statewide with a reported 20,316 presumed recoveries as of May 2, LDH reports.
Now, 180,931 Louisiana residents have been tested for coronavirus, or approximately 4 percent of the state's population.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, 613 tests have been completed by parish residents, or about 2.3 percent of the parish population.
COVID-19 cases have been reported by 176 nursing homes and 87 other adult residential facilities in Louisiana. A total of 3,133 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and a total of 417 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities.
A total of 688 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and 50 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. There are 279 licensed and certified nursing homes and 157 adult residential care providers in Louisiana.
