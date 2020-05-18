The Louisiana Department of Health reports 1,032 coronavirus tests have been completed by West Baton Rouge residents. The number of confirmed coronavirus tests remains at 148 for the third day in a row after dropping from 150.
Thursday, LDH reported 827 new cases across the state, of which 609 came from labs that previously had not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically.
This means 218 of the 827 new cases came from the rest of the regular reporting across the state.
Today, LDH reports an increase in cases in Region 4 (Acadiana) area due to outbreaks at three worksites that are not open to the public. The Department is monitoring and working with these sites to prevent further spread of this illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.