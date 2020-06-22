The Louisiana Department of Health reports 461 new coronavirus cases across the state today, bringing the total to 50,239. LDH also reports a total of 3,004 coronavirus-related deaths.
The state meets the grim milestones on the same day Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to announce his decision on whether the state will move to Phase 3 of re-opening.
LDH reports 39,792 presumed recoveries and 630 hospitalizations with 77 patients requiring ventilators.
West Baton Rouge Parish has the third-highest rate of incidence in the Greater Baton Rouge area from June 4 to 10 with a reported incidence of 45.41 per 100,000. The West Side is behind East Baton Rouge, which reports an incidence rate of 52.61 per 100,000 and St. Helena with 48.72 per 100,000.
LDH reports 234 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish. According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the parish since May 30.
Last week, Gov. Edwards urged residents to "do a real gut check" about personal decisions and precautions to protect against the coronavirus.
The vast majority of new cases are due to community spread, LDH reports.
On Friday, the department confirmed more than 100 reports of patrons and staff of Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge testing positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, LDH said.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
