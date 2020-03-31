Our Lady of the Lake announced the opening of a drive-thru novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site at its Livingston campus located at 5000 O'Donovan Blvd in Walker.
This testing site, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will serve Livingston Parish residents with a physician order from any provider for a COVID-19 test.
Louisiana residents who are experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms, should call their healthcare provider.
If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients. Schedule a video visit by calling 225-765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.
Other testing sites include:
Baton Rouge General Mid-City campus
Enter from North Boulevard - Center located at Convention Street and Wabash Blvd.
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Please bring the following with you:
- Provider order
Tests will not be administered without a provider order/referral. The orders must be faxed to 225-442-5200 by the patient’s provider. Anyone with written orders will not be admitted.
- State issued ID
If bringing a child for testing, the name of guardian bringing the child must match name on face sheet from provider.
- Insurance card
If you have an insurance card, please have it ready.
