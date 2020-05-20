The Louisiana Department of Health reports 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish, an increase of one case over the past four days.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has not reported a COVID-19 death in seven days.
Reported test numbers continue to climb, with 1,207 tests completed by West Baton Rouge residents.
Statewide, LDH reports an additional 278 confirmed cases and 27 additional COVID-19 deaths.
