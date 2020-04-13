After an initial spike of 10 deaths in two weeks, no West Baton Rouge residents have died of COVID-19 in one week.
The Coroner's Office has not reported a new COVID-19 death since Monday, April 6. The Louisiana Department of Health reports 72 coronavirus cases in the parish.
While the death toll has remained stagnant, case numbers continue to climb - inching up an average of 3.9 new cases every day over the past week. But reported test numbers have yet to catch up, still lagging behind at just 48.
That's approximately 1.8 tests per 1,000 residents, according to data provided by the Louisiana Department of Health and United States Census Bureau.
In comparison, East Baton Rouge parish reports nearly 8,000 completed tests, or 17.3 per 1,000 residents. Iberville reports around 11 tests per 1,000 residents and East Feliciana, which has the closest population size to WBR, reports 8.1 tests per 1,000 residents.
Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said last week that he suspects a hold up in the reporting, not tests being administered.
Testing in rural parishes has been a concern for Gov. John Bel Edwards who repeatedly warned in the early days of the pandemic that a low number of cases was due to too little testing, not a lack of infected people or spreading.
Friday, Louisiana Gov. Edwards announced the creation of the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, which will look at how health inequities are affecting communities that are most impacted by the coronavirus.
LDH now reports 21,016 cases with 884 deaths and 2,2134 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 461 are on ventilators.
