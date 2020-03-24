March 24, 2020
The West Baton Rouge coronavirus case count has risen to five and claimed the life of a 73-year-old local nursing home resident on Sunday.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that 46 residents have died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. State health officials report 1,388 confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from 1,172 Monday.
Currently, 271 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients require ventilation.
Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in East Baton Rouge parish. The latest was a 52-year-old Baton Rouge resident who went to the hospital with flu-like symptoms on March 15, according to a statement by EBR Coroner William "Beau" Clark issued today.
Iberville reported its first COVID-19 death today.
A total of 43 East Baton Rouge residents tested positive for the virus.
View the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health here.
