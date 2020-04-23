UPDATE: The COVID-19 death of an 86-year-old female resident of West Baton Rouge, which occurred on April 13 was not previously reported by the West Side Journal.
All charts have been updated to reflect the most up-to-date information provided by the WBR Coroner's Office.
Two Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation residents died of COVID-19 today, according to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
The Coroner's Office reports the COVID-19 deaths of a 65-year old man and an 83-year-old man.
Now, seven residents of the long-term car facility in Port Allen have died of COVID-19 - nearly half of the parish's 16 reported COVID-19 deaths.
Both deaths come three weeks after the first COVID-19 death of a Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation resident on March 23. The Louisiana Department of Health identified a cluster at the facility on March 30.
A cluster is defined as two or more cases that are seemingly connected.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row.
LDH reports 25,739 confirmed cases across the state and 1,540 deaths with an additional 59 probable deaths. There are now 1,727 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 274 of them on ventilators.
