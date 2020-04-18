West Baton Rouge adhered to social distancing measures best on Easter weekend but have quickly regressed, now earning a D+ for following social distancing and stay home guidelines, according to cell phone location data.
Louisiana overall scored a D+, too according to Unacast, a company that collects and provides cell phone location data to the retail, real estate, marketing, and tourism industries.
The United States has earned a C+ overall.
The scores are based on three main components to measure how well residents are following social distancing and stay at home guidelines: change in average mobility based on distance traveled, change in non-essential visits and difference in encounter density.
In West Baton Rouge, residents did best on Easter weekend, earning an A in the reduction of non-essential visits and difference in encounter density, but quickly regressed to a “D” grade in both categories the next day. Both scores have remained at a “D” since.
The West Side’s grade for average mobility has fluctuated between D and F and earned it’s best grade to date - a C - on April 10. Overall, West Baton Rouge has seen a 25-40 percent reduction in average mobility.
West Baton Rouge hasn’t reduced movement much but the change in non-essential trips and encounter density saw a steep decline at the end of March.
Unfortunately, both of those metrics have begun to rise again.
The parish scores its best in the reduction of non-essential visits, which Unacast defines as any trip for non-grocery retail or services. On Easter Sunday, April 12, the parish earned an “A” in this category with a more than 70 percent reduction in non-essential trips. But the performance was short-lived - the parish dropped to an “F” the next day.
Currently, the parish hovers around a 55 to 65 percent reduction in non-essential trips, earning a “C” on April 17.
The difference in encounter density had decreased more than the other metrics in West Baton Rouge. Similar to non-essential trips, the parish earned it’s best grade, a B, on Easter Sunday but quickly dropped back down to a D the next day. Encounter density has only risen since then and currently, the parish has a D in the category.
West Baton Rouge isn’t alone with its overall D+ rating, though it does fall behind several neighbors. East Baton Rouge and Iberville both have a C- and West Feliciana ranks among the highest-scoring parishes in the state with a B-. Pointe Coupee earned a D.
Iberia Parish is the only one in the state to score an F.
As a whole, Louisiana has decreased its average distances traveled by 25-40 percent and decreased visits to non-essential places by 55-60 percent, which both match the national average.
Data shows Louisiana residents began following social distancing and spread mitigation measures seriously around the end of March when Gov. Edwards issued the stay home order and declared a public health emergency.
How well people follow the mitigation measures will determine the rate of spread for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Edwards said. Social distancing practices must continue to stop the spread of coronavirus.
