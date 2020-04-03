In less than two weeks, seven West Baton Rouge Parish residents have died of COVID-19. This morning, the WBR Coroner's Office reported the death of a 56-year-old Port Allen woman.
Yesterday, COVID-19 claimed the lives of three West Baton Rouge men.
The statewide death toll has now risen to 370 with more than 1,000 people hospitalized.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 23 confirmed cases in the parish and 25 completed tests by parish residents. LDH is using driver's license addresses to assign positive cases and tests completed to parishes, so the number is likely higher, Director of WBR 9-1-1 and Homeland Security Anthony "Deano" Moran said Wednesday.
"We have not yet begun to flatten the curve in Louisiana," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement yesterday. "And we need the people of our great state to be good neighbors, stay at home and socially distance themselves now more than ever.”
Several parishes have issued curfews requiring residents to present police officers with letters from their employers when stopped.
In Iberville parish, the curfew is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. It applies to people congregating and traveling but does not apply to businesses being forced to close at 9 p.m. or essential employees going to and from work.
Violators could face up to a $500 fine, up to six months in jail or both.
West Baton Rouge does not plan to take those measures "right now" Moran said this morning.
Other parishes with curfews are Acadia, Jefferson, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and Washington.
The locally-enforced measures come as the statewide case count surpassed 10,000 with an increase of 1,147 cases in a 24-hour period. Yesterday, Gov. Edwards said the case count will continue to rise as the testing "logjam" is beginning to clear.
Iberville reports 81 cases, five deaths and 145 completed tests. Ascenion, its neighboring parish, reports 222 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
Orleans and Jefferson parishes remain the hardest hit with Orleans' case count hovering just below 3,500. Deaths of their residents combined makes up more than half of the COVID-19 deaths reported in the state.
