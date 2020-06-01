A 72-year-old Port Allen woman died of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
She is the 34th West Baton Rouge resident to die of COVID-19 since March 23.
Her death comes as the number of confirmed cases in West Baton Rouge rises. From May 15 to May 28, the number of confirmed cases crept from 150 to 159. Over the weekend, confirmed cases rose from 159 to 166 and now to 175.
Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced its contract with 11 partners as part of the comprehensive testing plan it submitted to the U.S. Department of Health.
As of May 28, 347,647 tests have been reported to the State with an overall 11.1% positivity rate, which means 11.1% of total tests reported actually turned out positive for COVID-19. The federal goal is less than 10% positivity. In May, 186,776 tests were completed.
The goals of the comprehensive plan are to:
Increase baseline testing by 100,000 tests
Achieve monthly testing at 4% per capita
Achieve 2% per capita tested in all parishes by the end of May
Achieve state positivity of 10% or less as a state and regionally
