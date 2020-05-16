The Louisiana Department of Health reports 148 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish, two less than have been reported for the past two days.
Information regarding the reduction in number of cases is forthcoming.
Testing numbers continue to climb, nearing 1,000 completed tests with 985 test results reported for West Baton Rouge residents.
