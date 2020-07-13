Another West Baton Rouge Parish man died of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. The 81-year-old man died in Hospice of Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 11. His death brings the parish's coronavirus death toll to 32.
The parish went more than a month - from May 30 to July 6 - without any COVID-19-related deaths. In less than a week, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed two lives in West Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 392 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the parish, with 3,758 tests completed on residents.
Across the state, there are 79,827 reported cases of coronavirus and as of July 7, 46,334 presumed recoveries. According to LDH, 1,308 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 142 of those are on ventilators.
Today, 18,431 more tests were reported to the state with a positivity rate of 9.25 percent. The rate of positivity has increased from last week's reported rate of 7.5 percent and the Phase One rate of 4.78 percent.
Region 2, which consists of seven parishes including East and West Baton Rouge, had the second-highest regional increase with a reported 275 confirmed cases.
