The Louisiana Department of Health reports 148 confirmed cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row. For the sixth day in a row, no additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
Test numbers continue to rise, with 1,166 tests completed by Parish residents. The parish tested more than 200 residents at three test sites opened last week and yesterday. According to Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot the parish tested 65 residents at the Erwinville test site, 105 at Port Allen and 96 at Addis.
The parish will hold another COVID-19 test site tomorrow from 8 a.m. - Noon at the Port Allen Community Center.
These testing sites are not set up to take the place of your primary care provider and we encourage those with more serious symptoms to contact them immediately.
The parish has partnered with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Arbor Family Health, Louisiana Dept. of Health and the Louisiana National Guard to open three drive-thru testing sites for people looking to be tested for COVID-19.
The test is administered through drive-thru only. No walk-ups will be allowed and no one will be allowed to exit their vehicles. No vehicles with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site. Children under the age of 18 will not be tested. Candidates for testing must be over 18 years of age and have a Louisiana ID. A doctor’s order is not required.
