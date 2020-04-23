A 65-year-old resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen died of COVID-19 today, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. He is the sixth resident of the facility to die of COVID-19.
Nearly half of the parish's reported 13 COVID-19 deaths have been residents of the long-term care facility.
