West Baton Rouge has steadily added positive cases to its count, which is now up to eight according to the Department of Health.
The parish has not had a spike in cases and deaths that the larger, metropolitan area across the Mississippi River is currently experiencing.
East Baton Rouge has tipped over 100 cases, reporting 105 and four deaths. The parish's case number is up by 30 since the previous LDH report yesterday at noon.
Across the state, 626 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 239 of them are on ventilators.
The state now reports 2,305 cases, with nearly 1,000 of those in Orleans Parish alone. The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana rose by 510 in the 24-hour period between LDH reports.
Pointe Coupee has its first reported case in today's LDH report. Iberville has 17 cases. East Feliciana reports four and West Feliciana is one of just 11 parishes in the state that reports no cases.
Nearly 15,800 cases have been completed by commercial labs, with state labs reporting another 2,254 tests completed. The state's death toll has risen to 83- a sobering rise of 18 deaths in a 24-hour period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.