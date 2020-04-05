The Louisiana Department of Health reports 40 cases of COVID-19 in West Baton Rouge - the same number it reported yesterday.
There were no new parish resident deaths reported by the Coroner's Office today. But the state saw it's biggest spike in resident deaths as LDH reports 68 new COVID-19 deaths.
The last large spike was a reported 60 new deaths just two days ago on April 3.
The state now reports 13,010 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 514 from yesterday.
LDH reports 31 cases and four deaths as "parish under investigation."
Yesterday, LDH announced it will no longer report clusters at nursing homes, saying "Due to the volume, the Department is no longer listing individual facilities. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness."
