The Louisiana Department of Health reports 118 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Baton Rouge Parish for the second day with 671 tests completed by residents.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in West Baton Rouge for three straight days.
Today, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot announced that West Baton Rouge will open three drive-thru testing sites open to anyone interested in receiving a test for COVID-19, though each site will only have 50 tests available. Here are the schedules and locations for the testing sites:
Tuesday, May 12 8:00 a.m. - Noon
Erwinville Community Center
5110 Rougon Road Port Allen, LA 70767
Thursday, May 14 8:00 a.m. - Noon
WBR Community Center
749 North Jefferson Avenue Port Allen, LA 70767
Monday, May 18 8:00 a.m. - Noon
Addis Community Center
7520 Hwy 1 South Addis, LA 70710
A doctor's order is not required for testing but candidates are required to be older than 18 and have a valid Louisiana ID.
No walk-ups will be allowed and no one will be able to exit their vehicle. No vehicles with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site.
Below is the full press release from West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
LDH reports 253 new cases across the state and 41 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 30,652 cases and 2,135 deaths with 73 additional probably deaths reported.
More than 200,000 tests have been completed by residents across the state.
