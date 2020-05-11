The Louisiana Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in West Baton Rouge Parish, all of which occurred in April. And none of which were reported to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office until today.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office now reports a Port Allen man, Erwinville woman and a male Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen resident died of COVID-19 between April 21 and 30.
Hospital doctors in East Baton Rouge Parish signed all three of the death certificates without reporting them to the local coroner's office. State law requires deaths caused by infectious diseases to be reported to the coroner's office.
"We don't look at it as a big violation but it messes up our numbers," Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin said.
Of the 29 COVID-19 deaths reported in West Baton Rouge, 17 have been residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
LDH reports 123 confirmed coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. In the past seven days, eight additional cases of coronavirus have been reported in the parish.
Testing numbers continue to climb with nearly 750 tests completed by residents, according to LDH.
The parish will test an additional 150 residents at three test sites this week and next.
Statewide, there are 31,815 confirmed coronavirus cases with 22,608 presumed recoveries as of Sunday, May 10.
LDH reports 2,242 COVID-19 deaths with an additional 66 probable deaths listed. Now, 1,310 patients are hospitalized with 137 on ventilators.
More than 220,000 tests have been completed across the state.
