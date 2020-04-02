Three West Baton Rouge residents died of COVID-19 yesterday, the WBR Coroner's Office reported Thursday morning. This is the largest spike in the parish's death toll since the pandemic began.
Two men, a 73-year-old and a 76-year-old were Brusly residents and one 58-year-old man lived in Addis, according to the Coroner's Office.
There is not information currently available regarding any underlying conditions that may have been present.
The three deaths double West Baton Rouge's total, bringing it to six in less than two weeks.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 19 positive cases in West Baton Rouge and 24 residents who have completed tests.
The number of statewide cases increased by 42%, up to more than 9,100 today. Gov. John Bel Edwards said that spike is due to delays in test results.
“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
