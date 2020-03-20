March 20, 2020
The Louisiana Department of Health reported two cases of COVID-19 in West Baton Rouge Parish today. The number of cases in East Baton Rouge increased to six from five yesterday.
Iberville Parish reports one case and Ascension is now reporting two. Pointe Coupee Parish is the only parish surrounding West Baton Rouge that has not yet reported a case of COVID-19.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes announced a restriction on access to public buildings and walk-in reports following Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot's announcement yesterday that all Parish Government buildings will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23.
Both parish leaders have advised residents to conduct business by telephone or electronic means if possible. All government offices are fully staffed and operational, as many employees who are able shift to working remotely.
The WBRSO took to social media yesterday to dispel common rumors regarding the Coronavirus.
While schools and many businesses like bars and casinos have shuttered their doors, several restaurants across the parish are operating as drive-thru, curbside or to-go only diners. For a full list of local businesses serving meals, click here.
Despite closures to all WBR parish parks and community centers, walking trails have remained open, with officials advise only walking in small groups and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from other walkers.
Bathroom facilities and exercise pads near the walking paths are closed.
For more information about precautionary measures and developments throughout the parish, visit the WBR Parish Government website here.
The pandemic has also impacted tax return deadlines. U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced today that President Donald Trump established a new tax day deadline of July 15, providing an additional three months to file.
Mnuchin encouraged taxpayers to still move forward with filing taxes.
