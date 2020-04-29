The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports two more COVID-19 deaths among parish residents.
Today, a 61-year-old Hispanic man died of COVID-19. He was a resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
He is the 10th resident of the facility to die of COVID-19 since March 23. He is also the first Hispanic resident of West Baton Rouge to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A 57-year-old male resident of Addis died of COVID-19 on Monday but his test results were not confirmed until today. He is the eleventh Black man to die of COVID-19 in West Baton Rouge.
According to data provided by the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, nearly 75 percent of West Baton Rouge residents to die of COVID-19 have been men and about 58 percent have been Black men. These numbers echo a trend seen in national data.
Data suggests an overrepresentation of blacks among hospitalized patients, according to the CDC. Among COVID-19 deaths for which race and ethnicity data were available, New York City identified death rates among Black/African American persons and Hispanic/Latino persons that were substantially higher than that of white or Asian persons.
The CDC lists several factors that influence racial and ethnic minority group health, including living conditions, work circumstances, underlying health conditions and lower access to care.
"Health differences between racial and ethnic groups are often due to economic and social conditions that are more common among some racial and ethnic minorities than whites," the CDC website says. "In public health emergencies, these conditions can also isolate people from the resources they need to prepare for and respond to outbreaks."
Additional studies are underway to continue to confirm the data, understand why the disparity is occurring and potentially reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minorities, according to the CDC.
