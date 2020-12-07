The Louisiana Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths in West Baton Rouge Parish, one was reported Friday, Dec. 4 and another on Sunday, Dec. 6. LDH reports an additional probable COVID-19 death in the parish, bringing the total to 45 since the pandemic began in March.
Yesterday, LDH reported 26 new cases in the parish. One new case was reported today (Monday), with a total of 1,318 confirmed cases in the parish.
The parish's percent positivity increased by more than 11% from the week of Nov. 12-18 to Nov. 19-25. Bars may not reopen for on-premises consumption until the parish's percent positivity remains below 10% for two consecutive weeks.
LDH reports 1,010 new confirmed cases in the state with 23 additional COVID-19 deaths. As of Monday, there are 1,423 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 161 are on ventilators.
