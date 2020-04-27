The Louisiana Department of Health reports 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, two more Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen residents died - a 46-year old man died on Wednesday, April 23 and an 88-year-old man died on Saturday.
One woman's death previously reported as a West Baton Rouge resident has been clarified as a death being recorded in Pointe Coupee Parish.
This brings the total number of West Baton Rouge residents who have died of COVID-19 to 17 - nine of which were residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
