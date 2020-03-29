Two West Baton Rouge residents died of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the WBR Coroner's Office.
The novel coronavirus claimed the life of two women- a 67-year-old woman in Addis and an 80-year-old Erwinville resident, both of whom died at a hospital in Baton Rouge.
One of the people died Saturday night, the other Sunday morning, authorities said.
Last weekend, a 73-year-old resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation died of COVID-19 at a Baton Rouge hospital. Friday, the facility administrator reported there are no other cases of coronavirus among residents or staff.
Neither of the most recent deaths were nursing home residents, the Coroner's Office confirmed.
The parish still reports 12 cases, as the statewide case count rose to 3,540 and the death toll tipped to 151 according to the Department of Health.
