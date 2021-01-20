The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday that 298 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of the COVID vaccine.
These providers – including 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), three rural health clinics (RHCs), and an additional 14 healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.
Currently, Walmart and Walgreens are the only pharmacies in West Baton Rouge offering COVID-19 vaccines. As of press time Tuesday, LDH reported 2,177 total cases, 50 COVID-19 deaths in WBR and more than 20,000 tests completed.
LDH reports 267,720 total vaccine doses administered with 1,756 providers enrolled to perform vaccinations. Since Thursday, 66,343 more vaccine doses have been administered across the state. Vaccination data is updated every Tuesday and Thursday by LDH.
While the state was able to resupply the majority of providers that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccines made available to the state, among other factors. To stress, there is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccines this week will receive the vaccine in the future.
These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
Persons ages 70 years or older
Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
Urgent care clinic providers and staff
Community care clinic providers and staff
Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
Dialysis providers and clients
Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients including people with disabilities over 16
Dental providers and staff
Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy, or mortuary teams.
Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccine.
First case of U.K.
COVID variant identified in Louisiana
Saturday, LDH confirmed the state’s first identified case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it is prevalent in the United Kingdom, in an individual in the Greater New Orleans area.
This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the United States, though It has not been shown to cause more severe disease. Health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain.
“LDH has confirmed the state’s first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that has been identified in the United Kingdom, and it is urgent that everyone double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Edwards. “It was always a matter of time before this new strain of the virus would reach Louisiana, which is why our state health experts have been monitoring cases and working with the CDC to prepare. There is no such thing as taking this too seriously. Our case counts and hospitalizations are increasing daily and deaths from COVID have reached an alarming rate. I implore everyone to wear a mask, avoid people and places that are not implementing the mask mandate, social distance, wash your hands frequently and do not go around anyone if you are sick. Even with the vaccines available, controlling our behavior with the measures that are proven to help keep us safe is our best defense against spreading this virus to our family, friends and throughout our communities.”
The Department conducted a case investigation and contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the individual, who has a reported history of travel outside of Louisiana. However, the variant strain has been detected in at least 15 other states and is likely circulating in Louisiana as well.
Because this variant strain is more contagious, it is more important than ever that Louisianans:
• Wear masks,
• Wash hands,
• Practice distancing,
• Avoid gatherings,
• Stay home when sick,
• Quarantine and get tested if exposed to a positive case, and
• When it is your turn, consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department has been preparing for this variant strain by participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program and has been sending bi-weekly samples to the CDC for sequencing since November 2020. The State Public Health Laboratory is also working with clinical laboratories throughout Louisiana to conduct targeted surveillance for suspect variant strains.
