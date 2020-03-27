West Baton Rouge saw its largest jump in reported coronavirus cases, which now total 11. That's up from the eight cases reported yesterday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
A resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port Allen died of COVID-19 on Sunday but the facility does not have any new cases of coronavirus, Myles Holyfield President at Agentive Healthcare Consulting said.
Statewide, the number of cases grew by 441, totaling out at 2,746 with 119 deaths reported across 54 of Louisiana's 64 parishes.
West Feliciana reported its first case of COVID-19 today. Iberville has 20, Pointe Coupee remains at one and East Baton Rouge's now reports 124 with four deaths. Orleans Parish is the hardest hit by the pandemic, reporting 1,170 cases and 57 deaths.
More than 770 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 270 on ventilators.
According to data form the LDH, 40% of the cases reported statewide are people between the ages of 40-59. About 36% of the cases currently reported in Louisiana are people 60 and older.
The Department of Health has also began reporting the underlying conditions present in those who die of COVID-19. According to the data, 41% of COVID-19-related deaths had Diabetes as an underlying condition, 31% had Chronic Kidney Disease and 28% were Obese.
Above is the latest data on underlying conditions among COVID-19 related deaths. Because of the significant increase in deaths since yesterday, the below information reflects yesterday’s data.
