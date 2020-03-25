The West Baton Rouge coronavirus case count has risen to seven, up from the five reported yesterday according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Louisiana now has 1,795 cases, a jump of 407 new cases from yesterday. Statewide, the death toll has reached 65.
The COVID-19 disease has claimed five lives in East Baton Rouge, EBR Coroner William “Beau” Clark confirmed today. The youngest to die was a 44-year-old woman and the oldest was a 90-year old man. Each of the victims died from complications from respiratory distress or pneumonia caused by COVID-19, Clark said.
EBR Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome urged residents to take the stay-at-home order seriously during an 11 a.m. press conference.
“Right now it's a stay-at-home order but it could move to a whole other level if people do not stay at home,” Broome said. “But let's stay at home and let's get through the next two weeks.”
The Baton Rouge General Mid-City Campus hosts the city’s only testing center. Program Manager Tre Nelson reported approximately 110 to 120 people are being tested there every day. The first day the center opened, 183 people were tested, he said. However, the turnaround for test results depends entirely on the speed of the test labs that are being inundated with tests from across the state and nation.
The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery proposed that the loss of smell and taste be added as a new symptom to the list of screening tools for possible COVID-19 infection. According to anecdotal evidence from around the world, the loss of taste or smell are significant symptoms associated with COVID-19, they said in a statement.
The White House and Congress announced an agreement on a $2 trillion rescue package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will provide direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment insurance and a $367 billion program to support small businesses.
The package also includes $500 billion for large businesses like the airline industry.
