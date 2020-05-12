Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
A 49-year old Brusly woman was reported dead of COVID-19 this morning. She is the second-youngest person from West Baton Rouge to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The youngest was a 46-year old man.
The Coroner's Office also reported the death of an 81-year-old woman who was a resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation who died on Sunday, May 10. She is the 18th resident of the local nursing home to die of COVID-19.
There are now 31 reported COVID-19 deaths in West Baton Rouge parish and 123 confirmed cases.
A full story will be available with the noon report by the Louisiana Department of Health.
