The coronavirus case count in West Baton Rouge has been steadily increasing, typically by one case per day since the first case in the parish was reported on March 19. The total is now up to 12, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Statewide, there are 3,315 confirmed cases across 56 of Louisiana's 64 parishes. The death toll rose by 18, bringing to state's total to 137 deaths reported.
About 36 percent of the COVID-19 patients in hospitals are on ventilators.
East Baton Rouge reports 29 new coronavirus cases with a total of 153. Iberville has 21 and the Feliciana parishes report less than ten each. Orleans Parish, the hardest hit by the pandemic, now reports 1,298 cases and 70 deaths. Jefferson Parish tails Orleans with 744 cases and 26 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.