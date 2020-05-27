A 68-year-old Legacy Nursing Home and Rehabilitation resident died of COVID-19 today, according to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. The man's death is the parish's first COVID-19 death in two weeks.
He is the 33rd WBR resident to die of COVID-19 and 19th Legacy facility resident to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Site Administrator Meagan Landry confirmed the man was a resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation prior to entering the facility's COVID-19 unit after testing positive for the disease.
