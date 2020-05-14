The Louisiana Department of Health reports 948 tests completed by residents and 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish, a jump of 26 confirmed cases and 156 tests from yesterday's report.
The WBR Coroner's Office has not reported additional COVID-19 deaths as of noon.
Today marks the largest jump in cases reported. Tuesday, the parish began offering COVID-19 testing to anyone over 18 at drive-thru test sites. The second was held today at the West Baton Rouge Community Center and another one will be held Monday, May 18 at the Addis Community Center.
