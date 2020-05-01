The Louisiana Department of Health reports 108 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Baton Rouge Parish. The WBR Coroner's Office reports a male resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen died yesterday.
He is the 12th resident of the local long-term facility to die of COVID-19 since March 23.
According to Census Tract Data provided by LDH, the case breakdown by area is as follows:
- Front Brusly/Addis - 22 cases
- Port Allen surrounding area - 18 cases
- Back Brusly/Addis - 13 cases
- Port Allen - 8 cases
The number of reported tests completed by parish residents has continued an upward slope - LDH now reports 565 tests completed, up by 44 from yesterday's count and up by 117 since LDH began reporting tests completed by a patient's residence on April 25.
Today, LDH reports 710 new cases, of which 381 came from two labs that are new to reporting. These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically.
This means 329 of the 710 new cases came from the rest of the regular reporting across the state. We expect to see more labs across the state onboarding in a similar fashion over the next two weeks as we work to quickly ramp up testing across the state and ensure the state has the most comprehensive data on testing.
Across the state, nearly 170,000 tests have been completed with 28,711 cases reported and 17,303 presumed recovered as of April 26.
Reported deaths continue to rise as LDH now reports 1,927 COVID-19 deaths with an additional 43 listed as probable deaths. A total of 1,607 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 230 of them are on ventilators.
