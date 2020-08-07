There are now 701 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish and 36 residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and WBR Coroner's Office.
An 83-year-old man is the most recent victim of COVID-19 in the parish. He died on July 31 while awaiting test results, according to the coroner's office.
LDH reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday and another 12 today. Across the state, 1,500 new confirmed cases were reported today.
The parish held two mobile coronavirus test sites this week, which are expected to provide results over the weekend or early next week, according to a press release by the WBR Parish Government.
