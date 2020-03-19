Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.