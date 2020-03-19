Breaking:
The Louisiana Department of Health reported a case of COVID-19 in West Baton Rouge Parish today. The number of cases in East Baton Rouge increased to five from three yesterday.
A Look at the State
There are currently 347 cases of Coronavirus in Louisiana, including two in Ascension Parish and five in East Baton Rouge, according to updates by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). That number is up from the 280 cases reported on Wednesday.
The pandemic has claimed eight lives in Louisiana, and while specific patient information is not available, health officials said most of those cases involved people over the age of 40.The most recent death was a 60-year-old St. James Parish resident.
To view an updated map of cases by the CDC and LDH click here.
West Baton Rouge
Parents will pick up lunches from schools across the parish for what is now the second day of “home learning.” On Tuesday, teachers and volunteers set up drive-thrus at schools across the parish to pass out packets of a weeks’ worth of school work to parents and students.
Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot, like many leaders across the nation, canceled all events at the parish's community centers earlier this week citing the CDC’s recommendation of no gatherings of more than 50 people. President Trump has recommended restricting gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Today, he announced that West Baton Rouge Parish Government will be closed to public access beginning Monday, March 23 but will continue to operate with reduced and remotely working personnel.
A drive-thru window will be available for the Natural Gas and Water Office.
Bars and casinos shuttered their doors after orders by Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this week. Even the library has closed indefinitely. All trials in West Baton Rouge have been postponed until further notice. But many restaurants have remained open by pivoting to delivery and pick-up only.
A list of all West Baton Rouge Parish businesses currently operating pick-up and delivery is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.