There have been 17 completed coronavirus tests taken in West Baton Rouge, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The parish reports 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Three residents of West Baton Rouge died of COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said the actual number of completed tests and cases is higher than those in the LDH's report.
Another reason the numbers may be low is because a doctor's referral is required for coronavirus testing, he explained.
Numbers have been steady in West Baton Rouge, remaining at 12 for three days before growing by one case but a vast majority of residents have not been tested, according to LDH data.
The West Side falls behind neighboring parishes in testing. East Baton Rouge, a much larger and metropolitan area, reports just over 3,000 tests completed and 228 cases.
Pointe Coupee and Iberville both report 55 tests. West Feliciana reports 81 tests with four cases while East Feliciana reports 21 tests and nine cases.
The statewide case count jumped to 5,237 with 239 deaths reported in all but four of Louisiana's parishes. There are now 1,355 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 438 on ventilators.
Yesterday, LDH confirmed a cluster at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port Allen. A cluster is defined as two or more cases that appear to be connected.
