Louisiana is home to half of the top 20 counties/parishes with the highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University and calculations by Dr. Gary Wagner of University of Louisiana-Lafayette. West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes are among those, reporting 10 and eight deaths, respectively.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 52 cases in West Baton Rouge, 160 in Iberville and 892 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Over the weekend, Louisiana resident deaths jumped by 38 percent. On Tuesday, the statewide death toll reached 582, an increase of 60 deaths in a 24-hour period.
The startling data reinforces the need to continue the mitigation efforts currently in place, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his daily address Monday, April 6.
The list of parishes on the list include St. John the Baptist, Orleans, St. James, Jefferson, St. Charles, Allen and St. Bernard. Orleans and Jefferson parishes remain the hardest hit in the state.
West Baton Rouge is one of the state’s smallest parishes with a population of 26,427, according to a 2018 population estimate by the US Census Bureau. Yet the parish counts ten COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to the WBR Coroner’s Office.
The death toll according to LDH and population in other ranked parishes include:
St. John the Baptist 34 (43,184)
Orleans 185 (391,008)
St. James 6 (21,037)
Jefferson 137 (439,036)
Iberville 8 (32,721)
St. Charles: 19 (52,879)
Allen: 5 (25,605)
St. Bernard: 10 (46,721)
“Obviously, we have a significant problem and we’ve known this for some time, and this reinforces that we need to continue the things we’re doing,” Edwards said.
Despite the spike in Iberville and other parishes across the state, some encouraging trends have taken shape.
While hospital admissions, as a whole, continue to increase, the number of new admissions has declined. In addition, the number of patients on ventilators has shown a small decline, along with the amount of time that they are in use, Edwards said.
The state may finally have begun the flattening of the curve, but the numbers do not fully constitute the trend, Edwards said.
“While all numbers are still high – higher than we would like – we are starting to see real signs that the mitigation measures we put into effect weeks ago are starting to bear real results.,” he said. “We are hopeful we are seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve, and that these efforts are going to continue through additional compliance from people across the state.”
The numbers may provide a much-needed sense of encouragement, but Edwards urged residents not to let their guard down.
He fears some may hastily back away from the mitigation efforts in place.
“The fear is that I’m telling people that, and they’ll say that the task at hand is accomplished and we can go back to doing what we normally do,” Edwards said. “But that is the wrong answer because if we start that flattening of the curve, it’s only because of the mitigation measures and because of the social distancing and the improved hygiene practices, and one thing that Vice President Pence pointed out is the need to stick with the mitigation measures, the stay at home order and the social distancing, all the way through the month of April.”
The arrival of 753 additional ventilators from the National Strategic Stockpile also provided encouragement this week.
The state is receiving more ventilators when the usage time is decreasing for patients, along with the length of time in the hospitals.
“All of these things factor into the modeling of when we might run out of beds or ventilators or so forth, so the mitigation measures, the work in hospitals and the increasing number of beds and ventilators are playing a big part in this,” Edwards said. “But the data points we have been seeing are only going to become a trend if we continue the mitigation, including the hygiene, the social distancing and staying at home.
“It’s all very important that we keep it up,” he said. “It’s not the time to become lax and ease up.”
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron said the public has been vigilant about submitting complaints of large gatherings and overall the city “hasn’t had too many problems.” The department has “beefed up” patrols, especially on the weekend to make sure residents comply with the ban on large gatherings, he said.
“We will arrest them, we have laws now for that,” Chief Brown said. “You can’t break that and expect not to suffer consequences.”
He confirmed that at least one Port Allen church has not complied with the order to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and officers check-in on the facility.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office also plans to speak with at least one church leader on following the stay-at-home order, WBRSO spokesman Maj. Zach Simmers said. The WBRSO has not had to issue any summons for disobeying the order, Simmers said.
