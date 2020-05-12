The Louisiana Department of Health reports 28 COVID-19 deaths in the parish after reported 29 yesterday. That's because at least one of the deaths reported for West Baton Rouge was attributed to the wrong parish, according to Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin.
The WBR Coroner's Office reports 31 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the parish.
Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
LDH reports 759 tests completed by parish residents, which does not yet include the 50 tests administered at the parish's drive-thru testing site at the Erwinville Community Center today.
