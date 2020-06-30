An additional 1,014 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths were added to the statewide totals for Tuesday, according to the report the Louisiana Department of Health released at noon on Tuesday.
The statewide total reached 58,095 and the number of deaths increased to 3,113.
As of Tuesday, the total in West Baton Rouge Parish case total reached 238 and the death toll has remained at 34 since May 30 according to the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. The case tally was based on results of 2,994 tests – 2,736 from commercial labs and 151 from the state lab.
Across Louisiana on Tuesday, hospitalizations rose to 781, up 44 from Monday and ventilator use increased to 79, up four from Monday.
The increase marked the third time over 10 days that the daily totals increased by more than 1,000. The total of 1,486 cases reported Sunday also included a tally from Saturday when the LDH did not report the totals due to a planned power outage at the Benson Building in New Orleans, where the figures are tabulated each day.
The spike across Louisiana and much of the South prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards last Monday to keep the Phase 2 COVID restrictions in place another 28 days. Texas, Alabama and Georgia have also experienced large increases, while Florida – which reported 6,000 new cases over the weekend – is becoming the coronavirus “hot spot.”
The total number of patients presumed recovered reached 42,225, according to the weekly report on that figure the LDH released Sunday. The latest tally shows an increase of 2,433 from last week.
