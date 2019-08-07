Josef Richardson died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to a preliminary autopsy report made public last week.
Richardson was shot July 25 at a motel on U.S. 190 in Port Allen while deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were serving a “no-knock” warrant they received from Judge Tonya Lurry of the 18th Judicial District.
The preliminary autopsy reported Richardson’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of his neck at the base of his skull, according to Dr. Michael Cramer of the East Feliciana Coroner’s Office.
His conclusion as to Richardson’s “manner and mechanism of death” was homicide.
Among the physical findings of the preliminary autopsy, Cramer reported Richardson received a “penetrating GSW (gunshot wound) to (the) posterior of his neck, fracturing (the) occipital base of his skull,” which fractured its base, then caused damage to his brain.
A large group of people, at least 200, gathered last Wednesday for a press conference held for Richardson’s family demanding “justice for Josef.”
